Iii Gates William Henry Sells 221,529 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,077,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,610,527.83.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43.

TSE CNR traded down C$5.58 during trading on Monday, reaching C$144.31. 1,601,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.13.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.