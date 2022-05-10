IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.00. The stock had a trading volume of 599,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

