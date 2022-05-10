IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.
NYSE:IEX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.00. The stock had a trading volume of 599,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
