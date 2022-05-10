IDEX (IDEX) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and $23.05 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,704,299 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

