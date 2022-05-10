ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.76. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.51 to $14.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.10.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $209.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.52. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $204.80 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

