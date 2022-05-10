IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issues Earnings Results

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:IAC traded down $4.53 on Monday, hitting $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,222. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $179.12.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
