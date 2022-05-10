Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $14,545.78 and $13.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00608493 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00112862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035697 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,470.85 or 2.05924947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

