Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hyliion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HYLN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,632. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $532.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.
In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HYLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
About Hyliion (Get Rating)
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyliion (HYLN)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.