Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hyliion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HYLN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,632. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $532.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 166,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Hyliion (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.