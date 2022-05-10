HYCON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,609.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $343,123.99 and $29,609.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00045213 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

