Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
HURN has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
HURN traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.45. 165,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
