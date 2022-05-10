Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

HURN has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

HURN traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.45. 165,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

