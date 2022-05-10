Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $1.92 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $31,316.71 or 0.99910049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00521777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00097523 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.70 or 2.03560029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

