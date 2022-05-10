Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.22

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 113968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

