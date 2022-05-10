Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Decreased by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 118,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 733,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 435,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.80. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

