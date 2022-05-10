Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Down 45.3% This Week

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $9.98 million and $13.12 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00518465 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038339 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,726.94 or 2.02056559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

