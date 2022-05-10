Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HRZN. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $290.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $50,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,011.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

