Horizen (ZEN) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $25.31 or 0.00081613 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $312.93 million and $75.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00311584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,366,162 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

