HOPR Reaches Market Cap of $24.17 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $24.17 million and approximately $967,709.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00515439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00093680 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,001.13 or 1.99049746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.