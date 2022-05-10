Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,332,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 289,737 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,448,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.77. 4,766,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,812. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average of $197.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.