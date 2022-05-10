HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.20.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($12.58) to GBX 810 ($9.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of HomeServe stock remained flat at $$12.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. HomeServe has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

