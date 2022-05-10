Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEP opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.87. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on HEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

