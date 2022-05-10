Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 8,700 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85.

NYSE BX traded down $4.83 on Monday, hitting $96.66. 8,092,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,224. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

