HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Cut to C$26.25

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$26.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities decreased their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of HLTRF stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

