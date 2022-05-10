Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $4.01. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 23,129 shares.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

