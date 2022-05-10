HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

