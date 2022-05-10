HighTower Advisors LLC Has $41.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $41,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.05 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

