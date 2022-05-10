HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $44,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

QAI opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $32.43.

