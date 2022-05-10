HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Middleby worth $42,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

