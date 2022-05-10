Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 343,228 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of Hexcel worth $49,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,240,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hexcel by 7.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hexcel by 25.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 90,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,849. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

