Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 996,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774,077. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

