Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 64,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $334.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

