Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.37 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE HLF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 28,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

