Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €59.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €75.75 ($79.74).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €61.42 ($64.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €61.94 and a 200 day moving average of €69.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a one year high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.