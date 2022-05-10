HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (THC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $558,399.82 and approximately $135.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,064.37 or 1.00286992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041483 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,113,803 coins and its circulating supply is 265,978,652 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

