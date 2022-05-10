Helmet.insure Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.08 million and $220,766.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00522206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036203 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.01 or 2.01619536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,694,080 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

