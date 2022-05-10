Head-To-Head Analysis: Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) vs. Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perimeter Solutions and Hawkins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hawkins 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Hawkins has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.04%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Hawkins.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Hawkins’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A Hawkins $596.87 million 1.30 $40.98 million $2.37 15.56

Hawkins has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Hawkins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Hawkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Hawkins 7.00% 17.93% 10.28%

Summary

Hawkins beats Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment primarily provides acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals, such as liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade products that include liquid phosphates, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment chemicals and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment offers chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool and agriculture water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

