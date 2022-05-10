HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,302,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.17. 26,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,519. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.76 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

