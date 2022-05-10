Haverford Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $501.46. 2,726,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

