Haverford Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,769,000 after buying an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,363,000 after buying an additional 798,769 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,032,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,481. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average of $181.18.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

