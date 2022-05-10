Haverford Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CR traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.03. 290,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

