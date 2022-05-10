Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,126. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

