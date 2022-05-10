Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $67.87 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00008955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,296.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.95 or 0.07508682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00255778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.00738113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00076654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00536101 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,216,708 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

