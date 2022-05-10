Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hasbro worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

