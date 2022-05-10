Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.90 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.34-$0.45 EPS.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. 608,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,534. The company has a market cap of $912.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

