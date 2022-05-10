Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $141.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($175.79) to €165.00 ($173.68) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($126.32) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.85. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.21. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $80.05 and a 1-year high of $207.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.