Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.

Haemonetics stock traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

