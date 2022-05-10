Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.

Shares of HAE traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,743. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 130.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

