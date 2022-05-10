Gulden (NLG) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Gulden (NLG) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $2.27 million and $4,870.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00258934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017422 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003026 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

