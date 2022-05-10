Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGAL traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 388,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.3602 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

