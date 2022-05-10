Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.36

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3602 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.
GGAL opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
GGAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
