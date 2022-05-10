Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.36

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3602 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

GGAL opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

