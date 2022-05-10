Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.15) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £162.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.61.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

