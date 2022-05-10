Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON GFM opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.15) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £162.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.61.
About Griffin Mining (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.