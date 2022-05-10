Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GRID opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.07 ($1.92). The firm has a market cap of £659.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.39.

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £9,942 ($12,257.43). Also, insider John Leggate bought 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £20,287.80 ($25,012.70).

